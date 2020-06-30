5335 16th ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcoming and Cozy 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Seattle! - Schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.co/he3w4



This home features 3 bedrooms each with its own attached bath, making this home super versatile for any lifestyle, high ceilings, natural light, a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 car garage and fenced in yard with patio. Easy access to downtown Seattle. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Call or email today for an appointment!



(RLNE4186500)