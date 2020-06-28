All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5313 7th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5313 7th Ave NE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

5313 7th Ave NE

5313 7th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5313 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
5 bed, 2 bath Recently Renovated U District House - Move in Ready - Be the first to live in this recently renovated single family home in the Heart of the University District. This home is ideal for a responsible group of roommates that need to be close to the university, major bus lines, shopping, restaurants and I5 access. The main floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room area, kitchen with all new SS appliances and eating nook. Downstairs is a partially finished basement with 2 spacious bedrooms, full bathroom, full size W/D, lots of storage and access to the backyard. Offstreet parking only. Rent includes lawn mowing services. Tenant pays ALL utilities and Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit). Gas heat. Gas Stove. First and Deposit moves you in - if qualified. $45 application fee, $2500 Refundable Security Deposit.
**NO PETS**

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/ded2cbc0ab
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 7th Ave NE have any available units?
5313 7th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5313 7th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5313 7th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 7th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5313 7th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5313 7th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5313 7th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5313 7th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 7th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 7th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5313 7th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5313 7th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5313 7th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 7th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 7th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 7th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 7th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University