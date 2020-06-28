5313 7th Ave NE

Amenities

5 bed, 2 bath Recently Renovated U District House - Move in Ready - Be the first to live in this recently renovated single family home in the Heart of the University District. This home is ideal for a responsible group of roommates that need to be close to the university, major bus lines, shopping, restaurants and I5 access. The main floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room area, kitchen with all new SS appliances and eating nook. Downstairs is a partially finished basement with 2 spacious bedrooms, full bathroom, full size W/D, lots of storage and access to the backyard. Offstreet parking only. Rent includes lawn mowing services. Tenant pays ALL utilities and Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit). Gas heat. Gas Stove. First and Deposit moves you in - if qualified. $45 application fee, $2500 Refundable Security Deposit.

**NO PETS**



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/ded2cbc0ab

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE5121873)