Seattle, WA
531 NE 66th Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:44 AM

531 NE 66th Street

531 N 66th St · No Longer Available
Location

531 N 66th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 NE 66th Street have any available units?
531 NE 66th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 531 NE 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
531 NE 66th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 NE 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 531 NE 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 531 NE 66th Street offer parking?
No, 531 NE 66th Street does not offer parking.
Does 531 NE 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 NE 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 NE 66th Street have a pool?
No, 531 NE 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 531 NE 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 531 NE 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 531 NE 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 NE 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 NE 66th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 NE 66th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

