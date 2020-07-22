All apartments in Seattle
5259 23rd Ave SW
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

5259 23rd Ave SW

5259 23rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5259 23rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Home Available in Seattle!

Features:
- Stainless steel appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Range/Oven, Refrigerator
- Tile/Laminate Flooring/Carpet
- Washer/Dryer
- Gas Fireplace
- Radiant floor heating
- Designated parking spot.

Walk to coffee, shopping, restaurants, Cottage Grove Park, golf course, public library and more.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 5259 23rd Ave SW, Seattle, Washington 98106.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5259-23Rd-Ave-Sw-Seattle-WA-98106.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5350228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

