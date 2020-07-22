Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Home Available in Seattle!



Features:

- Stainless steel appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Range/Oven, Refrigerator

- Tile/Laminate Flooring/Carpet

- Washer/Dryer

- Gas Fireplace

- Radiant floor heating

- Designated parking spot.



Walk to coffee, shopping, restaurants, Cottage Grove Park, golf course, public library and more.



Rental Terms:

Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 5259 23rd Ave SW, Seattle, Washington 98106.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5259-23Rd-Ave-Sw-Seattle-WA-98106.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



