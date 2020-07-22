Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Home Available in Seattle!
Features:
- Stainless steel appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Range/Oven, Refrigerator
- Tile/Laminate Flooring/Carpet
- Washer/Dryer
- Gas Fireplace
- Radiant floor heating
- Designated parking spot.
Walk to coffee, shopping, restaurants, Cottage Grove Park, golf course, public library and more.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 5259 23rd Ave SW, Seattle, Washington 98106.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5259-23Rd-Ave-Sw-Seattle-WA-98106.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
