5226 Sand Point Way NE.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Spacious 2 bedroom and 1.75 bath (2 bathrooms, one with tub one with shower. One with shower is en-suite in master) unit near UW and Children's hospital! Roomy and comfortable unit with a large living room. Very generous bedroom sizes and plenty of storage space. Kitchen is a galley kitchen and there is an actual laundry room that acts for more storage! Also includes outdoor patio space. This unit is very close to Seattle Children's hospital and a straight shot to UW via some buses. Perfect location for anyone working at the hospital or attending the University of Washington. Near Burke-Gilman Playground Park, Laurelhurst Playfield and Windermere Park. Convenient location and close to bus lines! Comes with one garage parking space and one reserved parking stall (uncovered). You can't find another great location with the included amenities! Inquire as this will go quick!

First/last/deposit ($2000), tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets.

Available August 18th.



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity