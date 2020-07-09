All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 15 2019

5226 Sand Point Way NE.

5226 Sand Point Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5226 Sand Point Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom and 1.75 bath (2 bathrooms, one with tub one with shower. One with shower is en-suite in master) unit near UW and Children's hospital! Roomy and comfortable unit with a large living room. Very generous bedroom sizes and plenty of storage space. Kitchen is a galley kitchen and there is an actual laundry room that acts for more storage! Also includes outdoor patio space. This unit is very close to Seattle Children's hospital and a straight shot to UW via some buses. Perfect location for anyone working at the hospital or attending the University of Washington. Near Burke-Gilman Playground Park, Laurelhurst Playfield and Windermere Park. Convenient location and close to bus lines! Comes with one garage parking space and one reserved parking stall (uncovered). You can't find another great location with the included amenities! Inquire as this will go quick!
First/last/deposit ($2000), tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets.
Available August 18th.

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Sand Point Way NE. have any available units?
5226 Sand Point Way NE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 Sand Point Way NE. have?
Some of 5226 Sand Point Way NE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Sand Point Way NE. currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Sand Point Way NE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Sand Point Way NE. pet-friendly?
No, 5226 Sand Point Way NE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5226 Sand Point Way NE. offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Sand Point Way NE. offers parking.
Does 5226 Sand Point Way NE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Sand Point Way NE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Sand Point Way NE. have a pool?
No, 5226 Sand Point Way NE. does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Sand Point Way NE. have accessible units?
No, 5226 Sand Point Way NE. does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Sand Point Way NE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 Sand Point Way NE. does not have units with dishwashers.

