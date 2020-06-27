All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5225 11th Ave NE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5225 11th Ave NE #B
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

5225 11th Ave NE #B

5225 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5225 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5225 11th Ave NE #B Available 08/10/19 Spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath townhouse, mins to UW - Available 8/10/19
Live minutes away from UW in this spacious 3 story townhouse. The basement floor consists of a 1 car garage, 1 bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and newer stack washer and dryer. Second story consists of living room, dining area, kitchen and 1/2 bathroom, top floor consists of 3 bedrooms (master has full bathroom attached, vaulted ceilings and 2 closets) and another full bathroom. Tenants are responsible for paying all the utilities and maintaining the front yard. First and deposit moves you in (if qualified). $45 application fee $2500 security deposit

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/853a0e8089/5035-44th-ave-ne-seattle-wa-98105

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 11th Ave NE #B have any available units?
5225 11th Ave NE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5225 11th Ave NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
5225 11th Ave NE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 11th Ave NE #B pet-friendly?
No, 5225 11th Ave NE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5225 11th Ave NE #B offer parking?
Yes, 5225 11th Ave NE #B offers parking.
Does 5225 11th Ave NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 11th Ave NE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 11th Ave NE #B have a pool?
No, 5225 11th Ave NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 5225 11th Ave NE #B have accessible units?
No, 5225 11th Ave NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 11th Ave NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 11th Ave NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 11th Ave NE #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 5225 11th Ave NE #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University