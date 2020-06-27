Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

5225 11th Ave NE #B Available 08/10/19 Spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath townhouse, mins to UW - Available 8/10/19

Live minutes away from UW in this spacious 3 story townhouse. The basement floor consists of a 1 car garage, 1 bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and newer stack washer and dryer. Second story consists of living room, dining area, kitchen and 1/2 bathroom, top floor consists of 3 bedrooms (master has full bathroom attached, vaulted ceilings and 2 closets) and another full bathroom. Tenants are responsible for paying all the utilities and maintaining the front yard. First and deposit moves you in (if qualified). $45 application fee $2500 security deposit



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/853a0e8089/5035-44th-ave-ne-seattle-wa-98105



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028867)