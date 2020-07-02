5214 11th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (3/7) between 1:45-2:15pm, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Contemporarily 3 Story stand alone townhouse, 3BR, 3.5BA, 1460 s/f. Bright and spacious living room area in middle level, gas fireplace. Large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliance, lots of cabinet space. Two bedrooms in top level, one bedroom in lower level. All bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk-in-closets. Has a small garage, may be hard for parking, but good for storage. Newer carpet, all appliance provided, washer/dryer in the house. Great location, easy commute, close to UW and downtown. Can fit four people (with $300 additional monthly rent). First/last/deposit ($2800). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available August 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.