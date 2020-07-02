All apartments in Seattle
5214 11th Avenue Northeast

5214 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5214 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (3/7) between 1:45-2:15pm, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Contemporarily 3 Story stand alone townhouse, 3BR, 3.5BA, 1460 s/f. Bright and spacious living room area in middle level, gas fireplace. Large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliance, lots of cabinet space. Two bedrooms in top level, one bedroom in lower level. All bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk-in-closets. Has a small garage, may be hard for parking, but good for storage. Newer carpet, all appliance provided, washer/dryer in the house. Great location, easy commute, close to UW and downtown. Can fit four people (with $300 additional monthly rent). First/last/deposit ($2800). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available August 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 11th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
5214 11th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 11th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 5214 11th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 11th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5214 11th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 11th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5214 11th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5214 11th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5214 11th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 5214 11th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 11th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 11th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 5214 11th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5214 11th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5214 11th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 11th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 11th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

