All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 519 NE 83rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
519 NE 83rd St
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

519 NE 83rd St

519 Northeast 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

519 Northeast 83rd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Maple Leaf - Maple Leaf - "A little rough around the edges," but a charming house in a great location! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Main feature of this house is a HUGE upper bedroom with, carpet, high ceilings, alcove and work desk. New interior paint, hardwood floors in the rest of the living space, kitchen with range and refrigerator, dining area, immense storage opportunities, full/large unfinished basement with work bench, and single-car attached garage with driveway. Back yard. Gas heat. Under market pricing $2,495/mo. + utilities. 1 small pet negotiable/ No Smoking. Available Now. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE4945088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 NE 83rd St have any available units?
519 NE 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 NE 83rd St have?
Some of 519 NE 83rd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 NE 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
519 NE 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 NE 83rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 NE 83rd St is pet friendly.
Does 519 NE 83rd St offer parking?
Yes, 519 NE 83rd St offers parking.
Does 519 NE 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 NE 83rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 NE 83rd St have a pool?
No, 519 NE 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 519 NE 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 519 NE 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 519 NE 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 NE 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Muse
1515 Bellevue Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University