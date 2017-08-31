519 NE 83rd St

Amenities

Maple Leaf - Maple Leaf - "A little rough around the edges," but a charming house in a great location! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Main feature of this house is a HUGE upper bedroom with, carpet, high ceilings, alcove and work desk. New interior paint, hardwood floors in the rest of the living space, kitchen with range and refrigerator, dining area, immense storage opportunities, full/large unfinished basement with work bench, and single-car attached garage with driveway. Back yard. Gas heat. Under market pricing $2,495/mo. + utilities. 1 small pet negotiable/ No Smoking. Available Now. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE4945088)