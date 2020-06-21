517 25th Ave. S. B

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous townhome in the bustling Central District - Gorgeous townhome in the bustling Central District! Bask in the natural light coming through multiple sliding doors. Relax in the living area with gleaming hardwoods. Taken up cooking? The kitchen will oblige with its gas cooktop, granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom & custom closet system. Fully fenced backyard provides a perfect space for private outdoor living and entertaining. Park your car in the garage and utilize the transit system. 5 minutes to the new PCC Community Market. 83 walk score and 85 bike score.



Click the link for the virtual tour. https://www.tourfactory.com/2741577



