Seattle, WA
517 25th Ave. S. B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

517 25th Ave. S. B

517 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

517 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Gorgeous townhome in the bustling Central District - Gorgeous townhome in the bustling Central District! Bask in the natural light coming through multiple sliding doors. Relax in the living area with gleaming hardwoods. Taken up cooking? The kitchen will oblige with its gas cooktop, granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom & custom closet system. Fully fenced backyard provides a perfect space for private outdoor living and entertaining. Park your car in the garage and utilize the transit system. 5 minutes to the new PCC Community Market. 83 walk score and 85 bike score.

Click the link for the virtual tour. https://www.tourfactory.com/2741577

(RLNE5829324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 25th Ave. S. B have any available units?
517 25th Ave. S. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 25th Ave. S. B have?
Some of 517 25th Ave. S. B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 25th Ave. S. B currently offering any rent specials?
517 25th Ave. S. B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 25th Ave. S. B pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 25th Ave. S. B is pet friendly.
Does 517 25th Ave. S. B offer parking?
Yes, 517 25th Ave. S. B does offer parking.
Does 517 25th Ave. S. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 25th Ave. S. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 25th Ave. S. B have a pool?
No, 517 25th Ave. S. B does not have a pool.
Does 517 25th Ave. S. B have accessible units?
No, 517 25th Ave. S. B does not have accessible units.
Does 517 25th Ave. S. B have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 25th Ave. S. B does not have units with dishwashers.
