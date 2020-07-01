All apartments in Seattle
516 25th Ave S

516 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

516 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/610675

Modern 3 bedroom Townhouse in Central District!

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse located in the Central District. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island open up to great room. Rare fully fenced backyard space has deck and faux grassy area. Large master has en suite bathroom with double sinks, ample storage space and tile shower.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
-Water, sewer, garbage not included in rent.

(RLNE5632539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 25th Ave S have any available units?
516 25th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 516 25th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
516 25th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 25th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 25th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 516 25th Ave S offer parking?
No, 516 25th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 516 25th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 25th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 25th Ave S have a pool?
No, 516 25th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 516 25th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 516 25th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 516 25th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 25th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 25th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 25th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

