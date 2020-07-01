516 25th Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/610675



Modern 3 bedroom Townhouse in Central District!



Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse located in the Central District. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island open up to great room. Rare fully fenced backyard space has deck and faux grassy area. Large master has en suite bathroom with double sinks, ample storage space and tile shower.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-Water, sewer, garbage not included in rent.



(RLNE5632539)