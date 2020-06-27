516 16th Ave E

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated Home in Capitol Hill! - Built in 1902, this home boasts over 2200 square feet of spacious living.



First floor features great dining room and opens out to the living area and kitchen. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with top of the line appliances, huge center island with additional sink, two cooktops, two wall ovens, and warming drawer.



One bedroom is located in the basement and the other two bedrooms sit upstairs on the second floor. Both bedrooms have ample closet space. Master bathroom includes steam shower.



Mud room sits off the back of the home and leads out to landscaped backyard.



TWO parking spaces available in the back alley.



Home is perfectly situated in the heart of Capitol Hill, just steps away from the best neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, and local boutiques.



Small dogs will be considered with an additional deposit. Cats are not allowed.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease is preferred.



Move-in fees:

First month- $4800

Security deposit- $4800 (less application fees)



To schedule a showing, please text Jenna at 949.292.3858 or email jennas@northpacificproperties.com



No Cats Allowed



