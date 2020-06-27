All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

516 16th Ave E

516 16th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

516 16th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
oven
Beautifully Renovated Home in Capitol Hill! - Built in 1902, this home boasts over 2200 square feet of spacious living.

First floor features great dining room and opens out to the living area and kitchen. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with top of the line appliances, huge center island with additional sink, two cooktops, two wall ovens, and warming drawer.

One bedroom is located in the basement and the other two bedrooms sit upstairs on the second floor. Both bedrooms have ample closet space. Master bathroom includes steam shower.

Mud room sits off the back of the home and leads out to landscaped backyard.

TWO parking spaces available in the back alley.

Home is perfectly situated in the heart of Capitol Hill, just steps away from the best neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, and local boutiques.

Small dogs will be considered with an additional deposit. Cats are not allowed.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease is preferred.

Move-in fees:
First month- $4800
Security deposit- $4800 (less application fees)

To schedule a showing, please text Jenna at 949.292.3858 or email jennas@northpacificproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5008500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 16th Ave E have any available units?
516 16th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 16th Ave E have?
Some of 516 16th Ave E's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 16th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
516 16th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 16th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 16th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 516 16th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 516 16th Ave E offers parking.
Does 516 16th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 16th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 16th Ave E have a pool?
No, 516 16th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 516 16th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 516 16th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 516 16th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 16th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
