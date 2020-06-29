5151 SW Hudson

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous West Seattle Home - Available November 1 - Classic stunning 1927 West Seattle home. Enjoy nearly 4000 square feet of this beautiful home with pristine hardwoods, original leaded glass windows and doors, deep closets in every room, original woodwork and breathtaking water views.

Three+ rooms on the top floor, one large bedroom (or family room) on the main with kitchen, breakfast room, grand living room and formal dining room, and a full lower level with washer/dryer, and two additional rooms! Plenty of room for recreation and projects, this home provides a ton of possibility for extremely comfortable living! Updated kitchen, original tile in bathrooms and charming original built ins throughout. Garage and street parking.

Located in the wonderful Seaview neighborhood in West Seattle, close to everything; shopping, restaurants, Lincoln Park, Alki Point, vibrant nightlife!

1 dog under 30 lbs, no cats.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



Please contact: Lisa Dankers, Property Manager

(206) 953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com



No Cats Allowed



