All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5151 SW Hudson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5151 SW Hudson
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

5151 SW Hudson

5151 Southwest Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5151 Southwest Hudson Street, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous West Seattle Home - Available November 1 - Classic stunning 1927 West Seattle home. Enjoy nearly 4000 square feet of this beautiful home with pristine hardwoods, original leaded glass windows and doors, deep closets in every room, original woodwork and breathtaking water views.
Three+ rooms on the top floor, one large bedroom (or family room) on the main with kitchen, breakfast room, grand living room and formal dining room, and a full lower level with washer/dryer, and two additional rooms! Plenty of room for recreation and projects, this home provides a ton of possibility for extremely comfortable living! Updated kitchen, original tile in bathrooms and charming original built ins throughout. Garage and street parking.
Located in the wonderful Seaview neighborhood in West Seattle, close to everything; shopping, restaurants, Lincoln Park, Alki Point, vibrant nightlife!
1 dog under 30 lbs, no cats.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

Please contact: Lisa Dankers, Property Manager
(206) 953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4479013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 SW Hudson have any available units?
5151 SW Hudson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 SW Hudson have?
Some of 5151 SW Hudson's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 SW Hudson currently offering any rent specials?
5151 SW Hudson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 SW Hudson pet-friendly?
Yes, 5151 SW Hudson is pet friendly.
Does 5151 SW Hudson offer parking?
Yes, 5151 SW Hudson offers parking.
Does 5151 SW Hudson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5151 SW Hudson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 SW Hudson have a pool?
No, 5151 SW Hudson does not have a pool.
Does 5151 SW Hudson have accessible units?
No, 5151 SW Hudson does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 SW Hudson have units with dishwashers?
No, 5151 SW Hudson does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University