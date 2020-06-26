Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5145 S Wildwood Ln Available 06/01/19 Beautifully Updated Light-Filled 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! - OPEN HOUSE: Noon to 1:00pm on Saturday, May 18th



What a gem! This beautifully remodeled, light-filled home is located on a quiet street just south of Seward Park.



The main level includes a sky-lit kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, a large dining room, enclosed sunroom, expansive living room with a gas fireplace, three bedrooms, and 1.5 baths. The master bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed with room to spare.



The remodeled downstairs includes a fourth bedroom, office/hobby area with built-in shelving and desk, an additional family room, and another full bath.



From the main level you can walk directly from the kitchen outside to your private patio and large fenced-in yard. Beautiful gardens and plenty of grass area to play. An additional fenced in yard and garden area are located in the rear of the home.



This house is in a great location on a private street just steps away from the 7 bus line that brings you straight into downtown, 15 minute walk to the link light rail Othello station, and just a few blocks from Lake Washington. Cafes, bakeries, banks, gas stations, and Safeway all within a mile from your front door.



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit. Once car attached garage, private driveway, and street parking available. Quarterly landscaping included in the cost of rent, but tenants are responsible for mowing, weeding, and general upkeep of the yards.



Contact Heather by email at heather@northpacificproperties.com or by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4886552)