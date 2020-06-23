5130 20th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet range

Available 01/16/19



Sunny, cozy, single family home on Beacon Hill is available to rent January 20, 2019. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large fenced yard. It has an attached garage with attic space for storage. Just south of the VA hospital, 5130 is 1 mile from Columbia City, 1 mile from Georgetown. Rent is $2300/mo.



$500 holding fee paid with application.

$2300 deposit paid at lease signing.



All adults living at residence need to apply with a non-refundable $45 fee. Must be able to verify 2.5 x income. Approved applicants will have a credit score of 650 or higher, no evictions.

No Pets Allowed



