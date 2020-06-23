All apartments in Seattle
5130 20th Ave S
5130 20th Ave S

5130 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5130 20th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Available 01/16/19 5130 - Property Id: 21764

Sunny, cozy, single family home on Beacon Hill is available to rent January 20, 2019. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large fenced yard. It has an attached garage with attic space for storage. Just south of the VA hospital, 5130 is 1 mile from Columbia City, 1 mile from Georgetown. Rent is $2300/mo.

$500 holding fee paid with application.
$2300 deposit paid at lease signing.

All adults living at residence need to apply with a non-refundable $45 fee. Must be able to verify 2.5 x income. Approved applicants will have a credit score of 650 or higher, no evictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21764
Property Id 21764

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4603168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 20th Ave S have any available units?
5130 20th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 20th Ave S have?
Some of 5130 20th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 20th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5130 20th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 20th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5130 20th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5130 20th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5130 20th Ave S does offer parking.
Does 5130 20th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5130 20th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 20th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5130 20th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5130 20th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5130 20th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 20th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 20th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
