5130 20th Ave S

Amenities
Available 01/16/19 5130 - Property Id: 21764
Sunny, cozy, single family home on Beacon Hill is available to rent January 20, 2019. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large fenced yard. It has an attached garage with attic space for storage. Just south of the VA hospital, 5130 is 1 mile from Columbia City, 1 mile from Georgetown. Rent is $2300/mo.
$500 holding fee paid with application.
$2300 deposit paid at lease signing.
All adults living at residence need to apply with a non-refundable $45 fee. Must be able to verify 2.5 x income. Approved applicants will have a credit score of 650 or higher, no evictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21764
Property Id 21764
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4603168)