513 20th Ave E

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Stunning 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom freestanding townhome in the lovely sought-after North Capitol Hill neighborhood. Features include floating steel stairways, glass paneled steel rails, and European finishes. Gourmet kitchen with gas range and all high-end appliances. Great street appeal with integral aluminum panels, mature landscaping, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Spacious rooftop deck with Mt. Rainier views--wonderful for entertaining. Unit will have all new window coverings and a full-size washer and dryer. One parking space included. On-street parking available. Certified 4-star green built. Half a block to Tallulah's, Monsoon, Hello Robin, buses, Microsoft connector, and more. Amazing walk score! A must see!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



