Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

5129 26th Ave NE

5129 26th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5129 26th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
University District! 5129 26th Ave NE, Seattle, 98105. 2 bed, 2 bath, 920sqft. Available 11/5!

VIDEO TOUR! Updated U-Village area farmhouse - awesome location! Easy access to UW, Husky games or the U-Village shops & restaurants. Super private backyard. Oversized garage with shop space and storage area. Tons of off street parking & close to Burke Gilman trail & buslines! Kitchen with unique Cork Flooring, & Granite countertop. Two full baths and nice sized bedrooms! Act Fast!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/100797684

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 26th Ave NE have any available units?
5129 26th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 26th Ave NE have?
Some of 5129 26th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 26th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5129 26th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 26th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5129 26th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5129 26th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5129 26th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5129 26th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5129 26th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 26th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5129 26th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5129 26th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5129 26th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 26th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5129 26th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

