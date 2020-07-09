Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

University District! 5129 26th Ave NE, Seattle, 98105. 2 bed, 2 bath, 920sqft. Available 11/5!



VIDEO TOUR! Updated U-Village area farmhouse - awesome location! Easy access to UW, Husky games or the U-Village shops & restaurants. Super private backyard. Oversized garage with shop space and storage area. Tons of off street parking & close to Burke Gilman trail & buslines! Kitchen with unique Cork Flooring, & Granite countertop. Two full baths and nice sized bedrooms! Act Fast!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/100797684



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.