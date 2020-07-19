All apartments in Seattle
5111 S Fronternac St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5111 S Fronternac St

5111 South Frontenac Street · No Longer Available
Location

5111 South Frontenac Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5111 S Fronternac St Available 02/01/19 Seward Park Bungalow Garden Paradise - Adorable 2 bdrm Seward Park bungalow w/light filled spacious rooms on a quiet, charming street. Updated windows, Hardwood floors & built-ins throughout. Chandelier-lit dining rm, eat-in kitchen plus large laundry/mud rm. The secret garden is a wonderful mature mingling of fountains, greenhouse, plum, apple, fig, cherries, raspberries, blueberries, grapes, roses. Off street parking. Unfinished basement. This is a walking neighborhood. Short easy walk or bike to beautiful Lake Washington and Martha Washington Park (1/4 mile) or Seward Park (1/2 mile), Columbia City & light rail, Microsoft shuttle are all close by.

(RLNE4619419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 S Fronternac St have any available units?
5111 S Fronternac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5111 S Fronternac St currently offering any rent specials?
5111 S Fronternac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 S Fronternac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5111 S Fronternac St is pet friendly.
Does 5111 S Fronternac St offer parking?
No, 5111 S Fronternac St does not offer parking.
Does 5111 S Fronternac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 S Fronternac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 S Fronternac St have a pool?
No, 5111 S Fronternac St does not have a pool.
Does 5111 S Fronternac St have accessible units?
No, 5111 S Fronternac St does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 S Fronternac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 S Fronternac St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 S Fronternac St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 S Fronternac St does not have units with air conditioning.
