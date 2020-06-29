5108 9th Ave NW

Amenities
Wonderful Ballard Townhome - Lovely townhouse between Ballard and Fremont. Walk to parks, shops, & restaurants.
Main floor has a large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with enormous pantry, and powder room.
Master bedroom is located on the top floor w/ walk-in closet and bathroom. Also on the top floor is another bedroom with its own bath and the laundry. On the lower level you will find a bonus area with access to the back patio and access to the garage.
All appliances included.
1st, last, and security deposit required.
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/8ec560a0cd
(RLNE3627741)