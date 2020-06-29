All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

5108 9th Ave NW

5108 9th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5108 9th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Wonderful Ballard Townhome - Lovely townhouse between Ballard and Fremont. Walk to parks, shops, & restaurants.
Main floor has a large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with enormous pantry, and powder room.
Master bedroom is located on the top floor w/ walk-in closet and bathroom. Also on the top floor is another bedroom with its own bath and the laundry. On the lower level you will find a bonus area with access to the back patio and access to the garage.
All appliances included.

1st, last, and security deposit required.

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/8ec560a0cd

(RLNE3627741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

