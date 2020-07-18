Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

5105 46th Ave SW Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom West Seattle Craftsman Home - Beautiful craftsman house in the highly desired Seaview neighborhood of West Seattle. Built in 1908, this house has been completely renovated - tastefully! 1,440 Square Feet on 4,100 sq foot lot. Radiant floors throughout home, fruit bearing fig and plum trees!



o Tankless water heater

o Radiant floors throughout

o Gas fireplace

o 3 bedrooms (including large master)

o 1.5 bathrooms (including large double shower)

o Multi-use Laundry/Gear/Storage room

o Fully fenced front and back yard

o New roof, storm windows, rain gutters

o Maintenance-free yard

o West-facing exposure, great for summer sunsets

o On-street and off-street parking options

o Quiet Street

o Walking distance to the Alaska Junction

o Less than a mile walk down to Beach Drive/backside of Alki

o Back deck and large backyard, perfect for entertaining and relaxing

o Walk Score 80

o Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit



Tyler@havenrent.com



#748



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4088695)