Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5105 46th Ave SW

5105 46th Avenue Southwest · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5105 46th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5105 46th Ave SW · Avail. Aug 10

$3,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
5105 46th Ave SW Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom West Seattle Craftsman Home - Beautiful craftsman house in the highly desired Seaview neighborhood of West Seattle. Built in 1908, this house has been completely renovated - tastefully! 1,440 Square Feet on 4,100 sq foot lot. Radiant floors throughout home, fruit bearing fig and plum trees!

o Tankless water heater
o Radiant floors throughout
o Gas fireplace
o 3 bedrooms (including large master)
o 1.5 bathrooms (including large double shower)
o Multi-use Laundry/Gear/Storage room
o Fully fenced front and back yard
o New roof, storm windows, rain gutters
o Maintenance-free yard
o West-facing exposure, great for summer sunsets
o On-street and off-street parking options
o Quiet Street
o Walking distance to the Alaska Junction
o Less than a mile walk down to Beach Drive/backside of Alki
o Back deck and large backyard, perfect for entertaining and relaxing
o Walk Score 80
o Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit

Tyler@havenrent.com

#748

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4088695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 46th Ave SW have any available units?
5105 46th Ave SW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 46th Ave SW have?
Some of 5105 46th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 46th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5105 46th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 46th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 46th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 5105 46th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5105 46th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5105 46th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 46th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 46th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5105 46th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5105 46th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5105 46th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 46th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 46th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
