Amenities
5105 46th Ave SW Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom West Seattle Craftsman Home - Beautiful craftsman house in the highly desired Seaview neighborhood of West Seattle. Built in 1908, this house has been completely renovated - tastefully! 1,440 Square Feet on 4,100 sq foot lot. Radiant floors throughout home, fruit bearing fig and plum trees!
o Tankless water heater
o Radiant floors throughout
o Gas fireplace
o 3 bedrooms (including large master)
o 1.5 bathrooms (including large double shower)
o Multi-use Laundry/Gear/Storage room
o Fully fenced front and back yard
o New roof, storm windows, rain gutters
o Maintenance-free yard
o West-facing exposure, great for summer sunsets
o On-street and off-street parking options
o Quiet Street
o Walking distance to the Alaska Junction
o Less than a mile walk down to Beach Drive/backside of Alki
o Back deck and large backyard, perfect for entertaining and relaxing
o Walk Score 80
o Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit
Tyler@havenrent.com
#748
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4088695)