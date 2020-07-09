All apartments in Seattle
5100 26th Avenue Northeast

Location

5100 26th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 2020

Cute 4BR, 2BA house in a duplex setting.
2 Bedrooms in upper unit and 2 bedrooms in lower unit, both with 3/4 bath.
2nd kitchen in downstairs unit, washer/dryer on site,
lots of windows, wood floor though out the house.
Bright rooms, private back yard.
2 blocks to University Village steps to Burke Gilman Trail.
First/last/deposit ($2700), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets.
Available July 10th, 2020. One year lease required.

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 26th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
5100 26th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5100 26th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5100 26th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 26th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5100 26th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5100 26th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 5100 26th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 5100 26th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 26th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 26th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 5100 26th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5100 26th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5100 26th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 26th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 26th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 26th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 26th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

