5100 26th Avenue Northeast

PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 2020



Cute 4BR, 2BA house in a duplex setting.

2 Bedrooms in upper unit and 2 bedrooms in lower unit, both with 3/4 bath.

2nd kitchen in downstairs unit, washer/dryer on site,

lots of windows, wood floor though out the house.

Bright rooms, private back yard.

2 blocks to University Village steps to Burke Gilman Trail.

First/last/deposit ($2700), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets.

Available July 10th, 2020. One year lease required.



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.