5100 26th Avenue Northeast

PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 2020
Cute 4BR, 2BA house in a duplex setting.
2 Bedrooms in upper unit and 2 bedrooms in lower unit, both with 3/4 bath.
2nd kitchen in downstairs unit, washer/dryer on site,
lots of windows, wood floor though out the house.
Bright rooms, private back yard.
2 blocks to University Village steps to Burke Gilman Trail.
First/last/deposit ($2700), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets.
Available July 10th, 2020. One year lease required.
* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity
**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **
* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.