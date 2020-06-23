All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 508 NW 43rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
508 NW 43rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

508 NW 43rd Street

508 Northwest 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

508 Northwest 43rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fremont Duplex - Available Now - Charming two-bedroom duplex home in fantastic Fremont neighborhood features updates in the living room and kitchen, and a front porch with extra storage! Brand new wood flooring in the living room, new stainless dishwasher, stainless oven, and tiled bath. Two bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. Partial basement offers additional storage. Small brick patio area off the kitchen for BBQs and raised beds for gardening. Fremont is one of Seattle's most popular and thriving neighborhoods! Located close to everything with access to all major bus lines and quick access to downtown Seattle, Amazon and Google and Facebook campuses, I-99 and I-5. Walk to popular, hip coffee shops, restaurants, bars and shopping. Easy commute to University of Washington and Seattle Pacific University. Easy access to Burke Gilman Trail, biking, running, Gas Works Park! So much to do - all within walking distance! Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) welcome with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #fremontforlease #fremontrentals #seattlerentals #fremont #AmazonSLU #2bedroomSeattlerentals #SPU #UW

(RLNE4499259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 NW 43rd Street have any available units?
508 NW 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 NW 43rd Street have?
Some of 508 NW 43rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 NW 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 NW 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 NW 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 NW 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 508 NW 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 508 NW 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 508 NW 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 NW 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 NW 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 508 NW 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 NW 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 508 NW 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 NW 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 NW 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University