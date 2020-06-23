508 NW 43rd Street

Amenities

Fremont Duplex - Available Now - Charming two-bedroom duplex home in fantastic Fremont neighborhood features updates in the living room and kitchen, and a front porch with extra storage! Brand new wood flooring in the living room, new stainless dishwasher, stainless oven, and tiled bath. Two bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. Partial basement offers additional storage. Small brick patio area off the kitchen for BBQs and raised beds for gardening. Fremont is one of Seattle's most popular and thriving neighborhoods! Located close to everything with access to all major bus lines and quick access to downtown Seattle, Amazon and Google and Facebook campuses, I-99 and I-5. Walk to popular, hip coffee shops, restaurants, bars and shopping. Easy commute to University of Washington and Seattle Pacific University. Easy access to Burke Gilman Trail, biking, running, Gas Works Park! So much to do - all within walking distance! Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) welcome with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



