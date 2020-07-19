All apartments in Seattle
507 W Mercer St Ste 201

507 West Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 West Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated Lower Queen Anne 1bd 1bath Condo Unit! - Charm is found throughout this Light filled unit w/private deck with features that include white appliances, tile & wood floors, custom blinds & built-ins. Quiet bldg, great location.Enjoy the many bldg amenities including Two Storage spaces, Designated undercover parking spot, common party room, game room & exercise room, free laundry room. Heat included in HOA. Just blocks away from shops, restaurants, Monorail, Seattle Center, Sculpture Park, Waterfront, heart of lower Queen Anne & Downtown. WalkScore 86! All this & more make this unit the perfect place for you to live!

(RLNE3424227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 have any available units?
507 W Mercer St Ste 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 have?
Some of 507 W Mercer St Ste 201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 currently offering any rent specials?
507 W Mercer St Ste 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 is pet friendly.
Does 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 offer parking?
Yes, 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 offers parking.
Does 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 have a pool?
No, 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 does not have a pool.
Does 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 have accessible units?
No, 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 W Mercer St Ste 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

