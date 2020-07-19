507 W Mercer St Ste 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

Beautifully Updated Lower Queen Anne 1bd 1bath Condo Unit! - Charm is found throughout this Light filled unit w/private deck with features that include white appliances, tile & wood floors, custom blinds & built-ins. Quiet bldg, great location.Enjoy the many bldg amenities including Two Storage spaces, Designated undercover parking spot, common party room, game room & exercise room, free laundry room. Heat included in HOA. Just blocks away from shops, restaurants, Monorail, Seattle Center, Sculpture Park, Waterfront, heart of lower Queen Anne & Downtown. WalkScore 86! All this & more make this unit the perfect place for you to live!



(RLNE3424227)