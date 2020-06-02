504 25th Ave S

Amenities

This unit is located at Seattle Central Area within close proximity to the Seattle downtown business district and has easy access to both Interstate 5 and Interstate 90. The Central Area is one of Seattle's oldest residential neighborhoods that has maintained a balanced aesthetic between a vintage neighborhood and a modern, gentrified community. Main landmarks surrounding this property include the International District, First Hill, Capitol Hill, Leschi, and Madison Park.ts. The 3 bedrooms 1 bath unit itself has the same attraction as the neighborhood-- it is in an old, well-kept high ceiling duplex with new refurbishing: fresh paint job, new refrigerator and washer, an updated kitchen and bathroom. You will also find a good sized living room, formal dining room and bedrooms. There are a deck, shared yard and a partially finished basement for potential bike storage. Please text or email leasing agent for showing appointment. >12-months lease or 24-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year's W-2 > first month's rent + $1500 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet, but has to be less than 20 lbs and non dangerous breed > tenants to pay for own electricity, $150 flat rate for water, sewer and garbage (up to 3 tenants) > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance