Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

504 25th Ave S

504 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

504 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit is located at Seattle Central Area within close proximity to the Seattle downtown business district and has easy access to both Interstate 5 and Interstate 90. The Central Area is one of Seattle's oldest residential neighborhoods that has maintained a balanced aesthetic between a vintage neighborhood and a modern, gentrified community. Main landmarks surrounding this property include the International District, First Hill, Capitol Hill, Leschi, and Madison Park.ts. The 3 bedrooms 1 bath unit itself has the same attraction as the neighborhood-- it is in an old, well-kept high ceiling duplex with new refurbishing: fresh paint job, new refrigerator and washer, an updated kitchen and bathroom. You will also find a good sized living room, formal dining room and bedrooms. There are a deck, shared yard and a partially finished basement for potential bike storage. Please text or email leasing agent for showing appointment. >12-months lease or 24-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year's W-2 > first month's rent + $1500 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet, but has to be less than 20 lbs and non dangerous breed > tenants to pay for own electricity, $150 flat rate for water, sewer and garbage (up to 3 tenants) > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 25th Ave S have any available units?
504 25th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 25th Ave S have?
Some of 504 25th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 25th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
504 25th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 25th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 25th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 504 25th Ave S offer parking?
No, 504 25th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 504 25th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 25th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 25th Ave S have a pool?
No, 504 25th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 504 25th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 504 25th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 504 25th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 25th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
