5024 9th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Description: -Quiet convenient daylight basement unit with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom -One occupant per room only -Convenient to UW, shopping, freeways, and restaurants -Appliances: refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer -Bathroom remodeled an year ago with new vanity, shower, tile floor, and toilet -Kitchen also fairly new -All bedrooms have plenty of sunlight, facing backyard for privacy -Extra $75/month per car for off street parking -Tenant pays for electricity -$150 per month extra for W, S, G -Unit vacant now, need tenants ASAP, no preleasing till Fall Requirements: -First, last months rent and security deposit -Local rental history and employment -Provide a brief profile about yourself , phone, and best day for viewing the unit -Do not contact me if you are moving in for September



(RLNE4820497)