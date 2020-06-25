All apartments in Seattle
5024 9th Avenue Northeast

5024 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5024 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Description: -Quiet convenient daylight basement unit with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom -One occupant per room only -Convenient to UW, shopping, freeways, and restaurants -Appliances: refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer -Bathroom remodeled an year ago with new vanity, shower, tile floor, and toilet -Kitchen also fairly new -All bedrooms have plenty of sunlight, facing backyard for privacy -Extra $75/month per car for off street parking -Tenant pays for electricity -$150 per month extra for W, S, G -Unit vacant now, need tenants ASAP, no preleasing till Fall Requirements: -First, last months rent and security deposit -Local rental history and employment -Provide a brief profile about yourself , phone, and best day for viewing the unit -Do not contact me if you are moving in for September

(RLNE4820497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 9th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
5024 9th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 9th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 5024 9th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 9th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5024 9th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 9th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5024 9th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5024 9th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5024 9th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 5024 9th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5024 9th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 9th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 5024 9th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5024 9th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5024 9th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 9th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 9th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
