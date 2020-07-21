All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2019

5018 51st Ave S.

5018 51st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5018 51st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
yoga
Columbia City Craftsman in prime location. Newer remodel, freshly painted, new carpets, granite counter tops, fully fenced and a large deck for entertaining. Walk score of 84 makes easy access to Lake Washington, Seward Park and the new light rail. Conveniently located to a variety of restaurants, coffee shops, yoga studios, PCC organic shopping, Ice cream shops and the neighborhood movie theater.
5018 51st. Ave S.
Seattle WA 98118

3 bedroom Craftsman located in the heart of Seward park. Enjoy all the updated features: hard wood floors, granite counters and newer appliances. Designer paint colors throughout, a master bedroom with French doors that flow to a large private deck. Ample storage space and a fully fenced back yard. Steps away from PCC, Café Vita, Lake Washington, and the park.

REQUIREMENTS:

$40. Criminal/Credit Visit: LynnMacCommercial.com to fill out application. First/last and $1,000. security deposit. Please drive by to view location and neighborhood, then call for a showing. No smoking. Pets with deposit.

CONTACT:

Vinece Campbell
Real Estate Sales Broker/Property Management Services
410 Boston Street
Seattle WA. 98109

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

