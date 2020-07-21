Amenities
Columbia City Craftsman in prime location. Newer remodel, freshly painted, new carpets, granite counter tops, fully fenced and a large deck for entertaining. Walk score of 84 makes easy access to Lake Washington, Seward Park and the new light rail. Conveniently located to a variety of restaurants, coffee shops, yoga studios, PCC organic shopping, Ice cream shops and the neighborhood movie theater.
5018 51st. Ave S.
Seattle WA 98118
REQUIREMENTS:
$40. Criminal/Credit Visit: LynnMacCommercial.com to fill out application. First/last and $1,000. security deposit. Please drive by to view location and neighborhood, then call for a showing. No smoking. Pets with deposit.
CONTACT:
Vinece Campbell
Real Estate Sales Broker/Property Management Services
410 Boston Street
Seattle WA. 98109