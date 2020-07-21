Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly yoga

Columbia City Craftsman in prime location. Newer remodel, freshly painted, new carpets, granite counter tops, fully fenced and a large deck for entertaining. Walk score of 84 makes easy access to Lake Washington, Seward Park and the new light rail. Conveniently located to a variety of restaurants, coffee shops, yoga studios, PCC organic shopping, Ice cream shops and the neighborhood movie theater.

5018 51st. Ave S.

Seattle WA 98118



3 bedroom Craftsman located in the heart of Seward park. Enjoy all the updated features: hard wood floors, granite counters and newer appliances. Designer paint colors throughout, a master bedroom with French doors that flow to a large private deck. Ample storage space and a fully fenced back yard. Steps away from PCC, Café Vita, Lake Washington, and the park.



REQUIREMENTS:



$40. Criminal/Credit Visit: LynnMacCommercial.com to fill out application. First/last and $1,000. security deposit. Please drive by to view location and neighborhood, then call for a showing. No smoking. Pets with deposit.



CONTACT:



Vinece Campbell

Real Estate Sales Broker/Property Management Services

410 Boston Street

Seattle WA. 98109