All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5008 SW Prince St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5008 SW Prince St
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

5008 SW Prince St

5008 Southwest Prince Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5008 Southwest Prince Street, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
$300 ONE-TIME, MOVE-IN DISCOUNT if the prospective tenant submits the application and signs the lease, on or before Aug 31, 2019!

Come and see this lovely 1,450-square-foot, single-family home on the peaceful North Admiral neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.

This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathroom, and a 1 carport plus on-street parking fit for 2 cars.

The bright and airy interior features tile flooring. Its nice kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, granite countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, perfect for a restful and stress-free sleep. Its bathroom, neat and tidy.

The home has an installed A/C for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also available for laundry needs.

Exterior features include a nice, lush yardexcellent for outdoor activities with the family. The owner will take care of it. Light maintenance for the landscape - trim the trees.
* fig tree - owner will go to the property once or twice a month to clean it.

Small to medium size pets are allowed ($300 pet deposit/pet).

No smoking, please.

The tenant's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning. The landlord's responsible utility: landscaping.

Nearby parks: Nantes Park, Alki Beach Park, and California Place Park.

Nearby Schools:
Lafayette Elementary School - 0.41 miles, 6/10
Madison Middle School - 0.72 miles, 7/10
West Seattle High School - 0.63 miles, 6/10
Alki Elementary School - 0.71 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
50 - 0.2 mile
56 - 0.2 mile
775 - 0.2 mile
57 - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5047907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 SW Prince St have any available units?
5008 SW Prince St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 SW Prince St have?
Some of 5008 SW Prince St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 SW Prince St currently offering any rent specials?
5008 SW Prince St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 SW Prince St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 SW Prince St is pet friendly.
Does 5008 SW Prince St offer parking?
Yes, 5008 SW Prince St offers parking.
Does 5008 SW Prince St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 SW Prince St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 SW Prince St have a pool?
No, 5008 SW Prince St does not have a pool.
Does 5008 SW Prince St have accessible units?
No, 5008 SW Prince St does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 SW Prince St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 SW Prince St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University