5008 SW Prince St

Amenities
$300 ONE-TIME, MOVE-IN DISCOUNT if the prospective tenant submits the application and signs the lease, on or before Aug 31, 2019!
Come and see this lovely 1,450-square-foot, single-family home on the peaceful North Admiral neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.
This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathroom, and a 1 carport plus on-street parking fit for 2 cars.
The bright and airy interior features tile flooring. Its nice kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, granite countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, perfect for a restful and stress-free sleep. Its bathroom, neat and tidy.
The home has an installed A/C for climate control.
An in-unit washer and dryer are also available for laundry needs.
Exterior features include a nice, lush yardexcellent for outdoor activities with the family. The owner will take care of it. Light maintenance for the landscape - trim the trees.
* fig tree - owner will go to the property once or twice a month to clean it.
Small to medium size pets are allowed ($300 pet deposit/pet).
No smoking, please.
The tenant's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning. The landlord's responsible utility: landscaping.
Nearby parks: Nantes Park, Alki Beach Park, and California Place Park.
Nearby Schools:
Lafayette Elementary School - 0.41 miles, 6/10
Madison Middle School - 0.72 miles, 7/10
West Seattle High School - 0.63 miles, 6/10
Alki Elementary School - 0.71 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
50 - 0.2 mile
56 - 0.2 mile
775 - 0.2 mile
57 - 0.2 mile
(RLNE5047907)