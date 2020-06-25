5008 SW Prince St

Amenities

$300 ONE-TIME, MOVE-IN DISCOUNT if the prospective tenant submits the application and signs the lease, on or before Aug 31, 2019!



Come and see this lovely 1,450-square-foot, single-family home on the peaceful North Admiral neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.



This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathroom, and a 1 carport plus on-street parking fit for 2 cars.



The bright and airy interior features tile flooring. Its nice kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, granite countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, perfect for a restful and stress-free sleep. Its bathroom, neat and tidy.



The home has an installed A/C for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also available for laundry needs.



Exterior features include a nice, lush yardexcellent for outdoor activities with the family. The owner will take care of it. Light maintenance for the landscape - trim the trees.

* fig tree - owner will go to the property once or twice a month to clean it.



Small to medium size pets are allowed ($300 pet deposit/pet).



No smoking, please.



The tenant's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning. The landlord's responsible utility: landscaping.



Nearby parks: Nantes Park, Alki Beach Park, and California Place Park.



Nearby Schools:

Lafayette Elementary School - 0.41 miles, 6/10

Madison Middle School - 0.72 miles, 7/10

West Seattle High School - 0.63 miles, 6/10

Alki Elementary School - 0.71 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

50 - 0.2 mile

56 - 0.2 mile

775 - 0.2 mile

57 - 0.2 mile



