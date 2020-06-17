5000 30th Ave NE

Amenities

Fabulous 2br/2ba condo in desired location. Right off of the Burke Gilman trail and located right behind University Village. Great layout. Gourmet kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining room, and hallway. Living room offers a gas fireplace and deck. Master bedroom has its own private bath. Approximately 1100 sq. ft. Water, sewer, garbage, and two parking spaces in garage included in the rent.



Terms: 1st, last, 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No pets. No smoking.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



