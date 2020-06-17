All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:53 PM

5000 30th Ave NE

5000 30th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

5000 30th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 2br/2ba condo in desired location. Right off of the Burke Gilman trail and located right behind University Village. Great layout. Gourmet kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining room, and hallway. Living room offers a gas fireplace and deck. Master bedroom has its own private bath. Approximately 1100 sq. ft. Water, sewer, garbage, and two parking spaces in garage included in the rent.

Terms: 1st, last, 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No pets. No smoking.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 30th Ave NE have any available units?
5000 30th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 30th Ave NE have?
Some of 5000 30th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 30th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5000 30th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 30th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5000 30th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5000 30th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5000 30th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5000 30th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 30th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 30th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5000 30th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5000 30th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5000 30th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 30th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 30th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
