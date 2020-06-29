4867 Terrace Dr NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 1 Bedroom Top Floor Unit * Convenient Seattle Location * Parking Included - Spacious 600 sq. ft. unit on top floor. Charming kitchen and bathroom with upgrades and vintage tile. Beautiful view of garden and green space. 1 Assigned parking space included.

Close to everything, Within 1 mile of UW, U-village, Seattle Children's Hospital, Restaurants, Grocery Stores & Major Bus Lines. On Burke-Gilman Trail Perfect for cyclists/runners/walkers.

Pet possible with prior approval and deposit, must be under 30 lbs, limit 1.

$50 per person per month for water/sewer/garbage.

8-10 Month Lease. First & Deposit. NO Smoking.



See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE

https://showmojo.com/l/f456e6b0b5



Real Property Associates, Inc.

7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115



Lisa Benedict (206) 277-0827



(RLNE5144596)