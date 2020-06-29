All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4867 Terrace Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4867 Terrace Dr NE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

4867 Terrace Dr NE

4867 Terrace Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4867 Terrace Drive Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1 Bedroom Top Floor Unit * Convenient Seattle Location * Parking Included - Spacious 600 sq. ft. unit on top floor. Charming kitchen and bathroom with upgrades and vintage tile. Beautiful view of garden and green space. 1 Assigned parking space included.
Close to everything, Within 1 mile of UW, U-village, Seattle Children's Hospital, Restaurants, Grocery Stores & Major Bus Lines. On Burke-Gilman Trail Perfect for cyclists/runners/walkers.
Pet possible with prior approval and deposit, must be under 30 lbs, limit 1.
$50 per person per month for water/sewer/garbage.
8-10 Month Lease. First & Deposit. NO Smoking.

See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE
https://showmojo.com/l/f456e6b0b5

Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115

Lisa Benedict (206) 277-0827

(RLNE5144596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4867 Terrace Dr NE have any available units?
4867 Terrace Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4867 Terrace Dr NE have?
Some of 4867 Terrace Dr NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4867 Terrace Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
4867 Terrace Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4867 Terrace Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4867 Terrace Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 4867 Terrace Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 4867 Terrace Dr NE offers parking.
Does 4867 Terrace Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4867 Terrace Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4867 Terrace Dr NE have a pool?
No, 4867 Terrace Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 4867 Terrace Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 4867 Terrace Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4867 Terrace Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4867 Terrace Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University