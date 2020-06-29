4867 Terrace Dr NE

Amenities
Large 1 Bedroom Top Floor Unit * Convenient Seattle Location * Parking Included - Spacious 600 sq. ft. unit on top floor. Charming kitchen and bathroom with upgrades and vintage tile. Beautiful view of garden and green space. 1 Assigned parking space included.
Close to everything, Within 1 mile of UW, U-village, Seattle Children's Hospital, Restaurants, Grocery Stores & Major Bus Lines. On Burke-Gilman Trail Perfect for cyclists/runners/walkers.
Pet possible with prior approval and deposit, must be under 30 lbs, limit 1.
$50 per person per month for water/sewer/garbage.
8-10 Month Lease. First & Deposit. NO Smoking.
See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE
https://showmojo.com/l/f456e6b0b5
Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
Lisa Benedict (206) 277-0827
(RLNE5144596)