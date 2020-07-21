4825 S Lucille Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Columbia City 2 bedroom Home - UNIQUE ARTISTS' BUNGALOW in Columbia City. Ready to love . All new systems, featuring a ductless heat pump w/climate control, copper plumbing, complete rewire w/200AMP service.910 square feet of Extra space in the basement, Sunny brick terraced backyard, neighborhood you've selected. Walk to the best parts of Columbia City, Seward Park, and miles of public access to Lake Washington. Pets, case by case. No Utilities included in Rent. All Appliances stay. Call Trish for a showing.



(RLNE5123141)