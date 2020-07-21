All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4825 S Lucille Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4825 S Lucille Street
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

4825 S Lucille Street

4825 South Lucile Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4825 South Lucile Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Columbia City 2 bedroom Home - UNIQUE ARTISTS' BUNGALOW in Columbia City. Ready to love . All new systems, featuring a ductless heat pump w/climate control, copper plumbing, complete rewire w/200AMP service.910 square feet of Extra space in the basement, Sunny brick terraced backyard, neighborhood you've selected. Walk to the best parts of Columbia City, Seward Park, and miles of public access to Lake Washington. Pets, case by case. No Utilities included in Rent. All Appliances stay. Call Trish for a showing.

(RLNE5123141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 S Lucille Street have any available units?
4825 S Lucille Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4825 S Lucille Street currently offering any rent specials?
4825 S Lucille Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 S Lucille Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 S Lucille Street is pet friendly.
Does 4825 S Lucille Street offer parking?
No, 4825 S Lucille Street does not offer parking.
Does 4825 S Lucille Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 S Lucille Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 S Lucille Street have a pool?
No, 4825 S Lucille Street does not have a pool.
Does 4825 S Lucille Street have accessible units?
No, 4825 S Lucille Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 S Lucille Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 S Lucille Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 S Lucille Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4825 S Lucille Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University