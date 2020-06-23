All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 5 2019 at 8:06 PM

4761 35th Ave NE

4761 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4761 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4761-35th-ave-ne?p=Company

Absolutely charming home in the Bryant neighborhood. Main level offers a living room, formal separate dining room, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and all stainless-steel appliances, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Fireplace is for decorative purposes ONLY. Upstairs features 2 other bedrooms, a bonus room, and an additional bath. Hardwood floors throughout entire house. Basement has been recently fully finished and has lots of storage space. Full size washer and dryer. All gas. Fully fenced front and backyard. Great patio out back. Yard service included. 1-car garage with 3 extra parking spaces off of back alley. Awesome location! Close to the Burke, University Village, UW, Children’s, and UW Hospital. Great walking score.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis—no cats allowed.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4761 35th Ave NE have any available units?
4761 35th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4761 35th Ave NE have?
Some of 4761 35th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4761 35th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4761 35th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4761 35th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4761 35th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4761 35th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4761 35th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4761 35th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4761 35th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4761 35th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4761 35th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4761 35th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4761 35th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4761 35th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4761 35th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
