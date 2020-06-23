Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4761-35th-ave-ne?p=Company



Absolutely charming home in the Bryant neighborhood. Main level offers a living room, formal separate dining room, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and all stainless-steel appliances, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Fireplace is for decorative purposes ONLY. Upstairs features 2 other bedrooms, a bonus room, and an additional bath. Hardwood floors throughout entire house. Basement has been recently fully finished and has lots of storage space. Full size washer and dryer. All gas. Fully fenced front and backyard. Great patio out back. Yard service included. 1-car garage with 3 extra parking spaces off of back alley. Awesome location! Close to the Burke, University Village, UW, Children’s, and UW Hospital. Great walking score.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis—no cats allowed.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.