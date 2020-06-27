4747 Thackeray Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Wallingford Bungalow - 1920's Wallingford Craftsman Bungalow with nice curb appeal. Covered front porch leads you directly into the living room filled with natural light from the large picture windows, hardwood floors and electric fireplace w/mantel. Spacious & bright kitchen features plenty of cabinets, counter space & eating area with access to backyard and deck. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with updated Jack-n-Jill full bathroom. Fully finished lower level with new laminate flooring includes family room, office & den, updated 3/4 bath, large storage room and big laundry room with full size washer/dryer, folding table & cabinets for storage. Backyard mostly fenced. Large 2-car garage. Gas heat. Great location. Walk score 89 includes farmer's market, Wallingford & Tangletown, and super easy commute to I-5. Home is ready for immediate occupancy.



All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibilities.

-1 or 2 year lease.

-1 pet will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent will apply. All pets must have an application must be submitted through www.petscreening.com

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

To view a virtual tour of this property, click here:https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/480237



