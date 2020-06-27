All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

4747 Thackeray Pl NE

4747 Thackeray Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4747 Thackeray Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Wallingford Bungalow - 1920's Wallingford Craftsman Bungalow with nice curb appeal. Covered front porch leads you directly into the living room filled with natural light from the large picture windows, hardwood floors and electric fireplace w/mantel. Spacious & bright kitchen features plenty of cabinets, counter space & eating area with access to backyard and deck. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with updated Jack-n-Jill full bathroom. Fully finished lower level with new laminate flooring includes family room, office & den, updated 3/4 bath, large storage room and big laundry room with full size washer/dryer, folding table & cabinets for storage. Backyard mostly fenced. Large 2-car garage. Gas heat. Great location. Walk score 89 includes farmer's market, Wallingford & Tangletown, and super easy commute to I-5. Home is ready for immediate occupancy.

All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibilities.
-1 or 2 year lease.
-1 pet will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent will apply. All pets must have an application must be submitted through www.petscreening.com
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

To view a virtual tour of this property, click here:https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/480237

(RLNE5083607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 Thackeray Pl NE have any available units?
4747 Thackeray Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4747 Thackeray Pl NE have?
Some of 4747 Thackeray Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4747 Thackeray Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
4747 Thackeray Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 Thackeray Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4747 Thackeray Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 4747 Thackeray Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 4747 Thackeray Pl NE offers parking.
Does 4747 Thackeray Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4747 Thackeray Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 Thackeray Pl NE have a pool?
No, 4747 Thackeray Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 4747 Thackeray Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 4747 Thackeray Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 Thackeray Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4747 Thackeray Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
