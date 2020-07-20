4725 53rd Avenue South

Amenities

Located in the Heart of DESIRABLE Seward Park, just 2 blocks from Lake Washington, this EXQUISITE 1927 home is CRAFTED with Enormous Attention to Detail and Exudes the Owner's Pride and Thoughtfulness Throughout!



This SPACIOUS 2,300 Sq. Ft. gem includes 3 beautifully appointed bedrooms WASHED IN NATURAL LIGHT and recessed lighting for YEAR ROUND BRIGHTNESS. Gaze up into the STARS or out onto the BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS, or walk out onto the LARGE WOOD DECK nestled into your PRIVATE GARDEN, an urban oasis. Refresh yourself in one of the SPA-LIKE RARE STONE AND TILE BATHROOMS, walk into the large FRAMELESS GLASS SHOWER, or soak in the tub taking you back to a very special era. Entertain your guests and family around the GORGEOUS GOURMET KITCHEN, with its STAINLESS APPLIANCES, STONE TOPS, and HUGE WINDOWS, or gather around the COZY CRAFTSMAN FIREPLACE, or celebrate those special moments on the beautiful deck. Catch up on your business in your quiet office overlooking the BEAUTIFULLY TERRACED front. Whether doing a load of laundry in the ALL NEW FULL CAPACITY appliances or working on your next big project, the ENORMOUS BASEMENT offers all TONS OF SPACE AND STORAGE!



Enjoy summer walks and picnics by the Lake and its numerous parks, or dock your boat across the road at the marina. Try out all the amazing ethnic cuisines and variety of shopping choices in Seattle's most diverse and up and coming community...Columbia City...just minutes away.



FEATURES:



• 3 Bedrooms / 1.75 Baths / 1 Office / 2,300 sq. feet

• Vintage Original Lead Glass Windows for TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT

• SOLID OAK FLOORING AND TRIM

• Library Built-ins for All Your Literary Treasures

• Vintage Gas Fireplace Surrounded with Decorative Tiling

• LARGE PRIVATE GARDEN DECK for Family Fun, Celebrations and Grilling

• Immaculately Landscaped and Fully Fenced-in Yard

• Gourmet Kitchen with Slab Granite Counters and Under Counter LED Lighting

• Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Range

• Rare Stone and Tile Bathrooms with Designer Fixtures and Hardware

• Glass Tiled Shower with Heated Floors

• Upstairs Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights

• Master Bedroom with Custom Built-in Drawers and Cabinets

• Main Floor Bedroom with Private Access to Deck

• Fresh New Designer Paint

• Brand New Full Capacity Washer and Dryer

• ENORMOUS Partially Finished Basement/Workshop with TONS OF STORAGE

• One-car Garage and Plenty of Street Parking

• Easy access to First Hill, I-90, I-5 and makes most commutes a breeze.



First month and security deposit due at move-in. No cats. Small dogs ONLY (under 20lbs) subject to approval by owner.



Please contact Marisa Quinn @ 206-399-2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

