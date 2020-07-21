4717 W Marginal Way

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom home -



4 bedroom, 1 bath, 1500 sq. ft. home with lots of space and old world charm. Hardwood floors, W/D .Unfinished basement.great for work shop. Fenced back yard. 2 parking spaces in driveway.Tenant pays electric, gas, W/S/G

Easy access to West Seattle Bridge. Pets allowed with deposit



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



(RLNE4961478)