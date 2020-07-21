All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

4717 W Marginal Way

4717 West Marginal Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4717 West Marginal Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home -

4 bedroom, 1 bath, 1500 sq. ft. home with lots of space and old world charm. Hardwood floors, W/D .Unfinished basement.great for work shop. Fenced back yard. 2 parking spaces in driveway.Tenant pays electric, gas, W/S/G
Easy access to West Seattle Bridge. Pets allowed with deposit

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

(RLNE4961478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 W Marginal Way have any available units?
4717 W Marginal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 W Marginal Way have?
Some of 4717 W Marginal Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 W Marginal Way currently offering any rent specials?
4717 W Marginal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 W Marginal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 W Marginal Way is pet friendly.
Does 4717 W Marginal Way offer parking?
Yes, 4717 W Marginal Way offers parking.
Does 4717 W Marginal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 W Marginal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 W Marginal Way have a pool?
No, 4717 W Marginal Way does not have a pool.
Does 4717 W Marginal Way have accessible units?
No, 4717 W Marginal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 W Marginal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 W Marginal Way does not have units with dishwashers.
