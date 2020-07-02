All apartments in Seattle
4711 Meridian Ave N
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4711 Meridian Ave N

4711 Meridian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4711 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Wallingford House - With a park across the street, shops and restaurants less than a 5-min walk away, and Woodland Park just a mile out...this spacious 4BR/3.5BA Craftsman house with downstairs studio apartment puts you in the heart of Wallingford. The home offers over 2,700 Sq. Ft of renovated space that blends original and contemporary details, including hardwood floors throughout, warm wood trim, Carrara Marble, ample lighting, and plenty of built-in storage. Two large bedrooms on the main floor share a remodeled bathroom. Hardwood stairs usher you up to an extra roomy hallway to find a bonus room--perfect for a home office--and large master bedroom with ensuite. The intimate master bath features Carrara Marble and a glass-enclosed shower. Another set of stairs leads you down to the large laundry room and workshop space, as well as a huge studio apartment with its own kitchen, 3-piece bath, built-in shelves and desk, and access to its own washer and dryer. Great for entertaining, the sun-drenched gourmet kitchen offers a Bluestar range and marble counters with butcher block inlay. From there, easily step outside onto an expansive deck, where tall, full trees block prying eyes and envelopes the private backyard and patio.

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

#5033 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5431167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 Meridian Ave N have any available units?
4711 Meridian Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 Meridian Ave N have?
Some of 4711 Meridian Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 Meridian Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4711 Meridian Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 Meridian Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4711 Meridian Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4711 Meridian Ave N offer parking?
No, 4711 Meridian Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4711 Meridian Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 Meridian Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 Meridian Ave N have a pool?
No, 4711 Meridian Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4711 Meridian Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4711 Meridian Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 Meridian Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4711 Meridian Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

