4711 Meridian Ave N

Spacious Wallingford House - With a park across the street, shops and restaurants less than a 5-min walk away, and Woodland Park just a mile out...this spacious 4BR/3.5BA Craftsman house with downstairs studio apartment puts you in the heart of Wallingford. The home offers over 2,700 Sq. Ft of renovated space that blends original and contemporary details, including hardwood floors throughout, warm wood trim, Carrara Marble, ample lighting, and plenty of built-in storage. Two large bedrooms on the main floor share a remodeled bathroom. Hardwood stairs usher you up to an extra roomy hallway to find a bonus room--perfect for a home office--and large master bedroom with ensuite. The intimate master bath features Carrara Marble and a glass-enclosed shower. Another set of stairs leads you down to the large laundry room and workshop space, as well as a huge studio apartment with its own kitchen, 3-piece bath, built-in shelves and desk, and access to its own washer and dryer. Great for entertaining, the sun-drenched gourmet kitchen offers a Bluestar range and marble counters with butcher block inlay. From there, easily step outside onto an expansive deck, where tall, full trees block prying eyes and envelopes the private backyard and patio.



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com



#5033 www.rent253.com



