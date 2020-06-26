All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

4660 NE 89TH ST

4660 Northeast 89th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4660 Northeast 89th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Stunning Inverness Park Home | Views | 4,900 Square Feet - This home has it all! 4 decks, 3 floors, 2 car garage, 1 fitness room and a loft .

Located in Inverness Park near Matthew Beach, this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has views of Lake Washington from almost every room!

Open concept kitchen, living and dining room are inviting spaces that lends itself to entertaining.
This newly renovated home has a new roof, new exterior and interior paint, refinished wood floors, new carpeting, All decks and furniture have been sanded and oiled.
-Chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that overlooks the open living space.
-Master suite features large walk in closet and spacious bath
-Two bedrooms located on the second level includes a living space, wet bar, washer and dryer
-Fitness room with equipment
-Home office
-Heated tile bathroom floors.

Rent: $5,900
Security Deposit $5,000
12 month lease (6 month term lease possible)
Small dog negotiable
Security Deposit plus first months rent
Landscaping included in rent
Tenant pays all utilities

Nearby Seattle Schools
View Ridge Elementary School PK-5 0.8 mi
Eckstein Middle School 6-8 1.4 mi
Nathan Hale High School 9-12 1.5 mi

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.
Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call Soraya Clements at 206-694-1730.

(RLNE5037494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

