4660 NE 89TH ST

Stunning Inverness Park Home | Views | 4,900 Square Feet - This home has it all! 4 decks, 3 floors, 2 car garage, 1 fitness room and a loft .



Located in Inverness Park near Matthew Beach, this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has views of Lake Washington from almost every room!



Open concept kitchen, living and dining room are inviting spaces that lends itself to entertaining.

This newly renovated home has a new roof, new exterior and interior paint, refinished wood floors, new carpeting, All decks and furniture have been sanded and oiled.

-Chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that overlooks the open living space.

-Master suite features large walk in closet and spacious bath

-Two bedrooms located on the second level includes a living space, wet bar, washer and dryer

-Fitness room with equipment

-Home office

-Heated tile bathroom floors.



Rent: $5,900

Security Deposit $5,000

12 month lease (6 month term lease possible)

Small dog negotiable

Security Deposit plus first months rent

Landscaping included in rent

Tenant pays all utilities



Nearby Seattle Schools

View Ridge Elementary School PK-5 0.8 mi

Eckstein Middle School 6-8 1.4 mi

Nathan Hale High School 9-12 1.5 mi



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call Soraya Clements at 206-694-1730.



(RLNE5037494)