45th & Woodlawn

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Wallingford modern 1 bedroom - Seattle's newest condo development - Great price move-in ready. Wallingford 45 is conveniently situated in the heart of Wallingford - just minutes from Downtown & UW. Building amenities include a beautiful rooftop deck with BBQ and views of Seattle's skyline. Walk score is 96 with fabulous restaurants, grocery stores, boutique shops, parks, library & amazing night-life just moments away.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

$75 per adult for utilities

$10/month filter replace program.

Pets negotiable

No parking



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/555860



(RLNE5309294)