All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 45th & Woodlawn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
45th & Woodlawn
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

45th & Woodlawn

1601 North 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1601 North 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Wallingford modern 1 bedroom - Seattle's newest condo development - Great price move-in ready. Wallingford 45 is conveniently situated in the heart of Wallingford - just minutes from Downtown & UW. Building amenities include a beautiful rooftop deck with BBQ and views of Seattle's skyline. Walk score is 96 with fabulous restaurants, grocery stores, boutique shops, parks, library & amazing night-life just moments away.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
$75 per adult for utilities
$10/month filter replace program.
Pets negotiable
No parking

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/555860

(RLNE5309294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45th & Woodlawn have any available units?
45th & Woodlawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 45th & Woodlawn have?
Some of 45th & Woodlawn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45th & Woodlawn currently offering any rent specials?
45th & Woodlawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45th & Woodlawn pet-friendly?
Yes, 45th & Woodlawn is pet friendly.
Does 45th & Woodlawn offer parking?
No, 45th & Woodlawn does not offer parking.
Does 45th & Woodlawn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45th & Woodlawn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45th & Woodlawn have a pool?
No, 45th & Woodlawn does not have a pool.
Does 45th & Woodlawn have accessible units?
No, 45th & Woodlawn does not have accessible units.
Does 45th & Woodlawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45th & Woodlawn has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University