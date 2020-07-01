All apartments in Seattle
4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402
4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402

4557 45th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4557 45th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Alaska Junction - Outlook West Condo!! 2BR/1.75BA - Enjoy spectacular view from this unit w/extra large deck! Outlook West Condo with 2BR/1.75BA, D/W, M/W, pantry, trash compactor, several sky lights, jetted bath tub, laundry room w/full size W/D & storage, fireplace, garage parking w/storage (included), secured entry bldg., walk to shopping, restaurants, bus lines & more! A must see! Sorry no pets. Tenant pays W/S/G, electricity and gas. To view all qualifications go to www.urbankey.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 have any available units?
4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 have?
Some of 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 currently offering any rent specials?
4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 is pet friendly.
Does 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 offer parking?
Yes, 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 offers parking.
Does 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 have a pool?
No, 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 does not have a pool.
Does 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 have accessible units?
No, 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402 has units with dishwashers.

