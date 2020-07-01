4557 45th Ave SW Unit #402

Amenities

Alaska Junction - Outlook West Condo!! 2BR/1.75BA - Enjoy spectacular view from this unit w/extra large deck! Outlook West Condo with 2BR/1.75BA, D/W, M/W, pantry, trash compactor, several sky lights, jetted bath tub, laundry room w/full size W/D & storage, fireplace, garage parking w/storage (included), secured entry bldg., walk to shopping, restaurants, bus lines & more! A must see! Sorry no pets. Tenant pays W/S/G, electricity and gas. To view all qualifications go to www.urbankey.com.



No Pets Allowed



