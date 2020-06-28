4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202

Amenities
Thank you for your interest in U20, located at 4536 20th Ave NE, just one block from the University of Washington!
Summer Leasing Special
Apply and sign by 8/10 and receive a $500 gift card after move in and initial payments!
We are now leasing and pre-leasing! APPLY HERE
Are you a student? U20 Apartments are reserved for students
This 64 studio unit property offers rents ranging between $1,165-$1,315
Apartments are between 222 SF to 280 SF.
$65 monthly utility fee includes Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electricity
Free Wi-Fi (upgrades available)*Units with an additional occupant incur a $75/mo fee*
Units include:
• Two burner cooktop
• Microwave
• Refrigerator
• Soft close cabinetry
• Built in storage & desk
• Private bath
• Large windows for natural light
Building Amenities:
• Laundry facilities
• Interior bike storage available for rent
• Community lounge
• Package locker system
• Controlled entry system
• Community Courtyard
• Storage space available for rent
Move in costs are 1st months rent, 1st months utilities & $1,000 security deposit.
Interested in touring? Please contact us at
info@keystonepropertiesnw.com or call (206) 403-1467.