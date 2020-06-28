All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202
Last updated August 8 2019 at 12:09 AM

4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202

4536 20th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4536 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Thank you for your interest in U20, located at 4536 20th Ave NE, just one block from the University of Washington!

Summer Leasing Special
Apply and sign by 8/10 and receive a $500 gift card after move in and initial payments!

We are now leasing and pre-leasing! APPLY HERE
Are you a student? U20 Apartments are reserved for students

This 64 studio unit property offers rents ranging between $1,165-$1,315
Apartments are between 222 SF to 280 SF.

$65 monthly utility fee includes Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electricity
Free Wi-Fi (upgrades available)*Units with an additional occupant incur a $75/mo fee*

Units include:
• Two burner cooktop
• Microwave
• Refrigerator
• Soft close cabinetry
• Built in storage & desk
• Private bath
• Large windows for natural light

Building Amenities:
• Laundry facilities
• Interior bike storage available for rent
• Community lounge
• Package locker system
• Controlled entry system
• Community Courtyard
• Storage space available for rent

Move in costs are 1st months rent, 1st months utilities & $1,000 security deposit.

Interested in touring? Please contact us at
info@keystonepropertiesnw.com or call (206) 403-1467.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 have any available units?
4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 have?
Some of 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 pet-friendly?
No, 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 offer parking?
No, 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 does not offer parking.
Does 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 have a pool?
No, 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 have accessible units?
Yes, 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 has accessible units.
Does 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Pike Flats
722 East Pike Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University