4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202

Thank you for your interest in U20, located at 4536 20th Ave NE, just one block from the University of Washington!



Summer Leasing Special

Apply and sign by 8/10 and receive a $500 gift card after move in and initial payments!



We are now leasing and pre-leasing! APPLY HERE

Are you a student? U20 Apartments are reserved for students



This 64 studio unit property offers rents ranging between $1,165-$1,315

Apartments are between 222 SF to 280 SF.



$65 monthly utility fee includes Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electricity

Free Wi-Fi (upgrades available)*Units with an additional occupant incur a $75/mo fee*



Units include:

• Two burner cooktop

• Microwave

• Refrigerator

• Soft close cabinetry

• Built in storage & desk

• Private bath

• Large windows for natural light



Building Amenities:

• Laundry facilities

• Interior bike storage available for rent

• Community lounge

• Package locker system

• Controlled entry system

• Community Courtyard

• Storage space available for rent



Move in costs are 1st months rent, 1st months utilities & $1,000 security deposit.



Interested in touring? Please contact us at

info@keystonepropertiesnw.com or call (206) 403-1467.