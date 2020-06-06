4533 41st Ave SW, Unit B

Amenities

West Seattle/ The Junction - West Seattle / The Junction - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. With Master style bedroom + attached shower. Living room with hardwoods, gas fireplace, and Romeo & Juliet balcony. Kitchen with granite counters and all appliances including gas range. Small back patio. Utility Room with front load washer and dryer. Electric Heat. 1,200 sq.ft.. Includes 1 uncovered carport parking space. Very near the Junction and QFC. No Pets / No Smoking $2,395/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068



(RLNE4358169)