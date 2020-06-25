Amenities
4521 Corliss Ave N Available 08/05/19 SPECTACULAR BUILT-GREEN WALLINGFORD HOME!!! - Available AUGUST 5TH!
Exciting blend of old and new studs-out re-envisioning. Stunning home in the heart of Wallingford with a walk-score of 97! Built by Green Canopy Homes, highly energy efficient with a luxurious twist.
Complete high-end remodel, while maintaining classic charm.
Unique, 1906 historical craftsman with a 250%+ efficient heating system!
Top floor ensuite master with additional 2 bedroom & extra full bath.
Main floor entertainment level open living, dining, chef's kitchen concept with walk-out to a private covered patio. Bright, fresh daylight basement perfect for theater or recreational room. Original, rich dark woods refinished and well-maintained.
Rear yard provides off-street parking and sunny yard.
Property Amenities:
-Landscaping Included
-No Smoking
-1 Covered Designated Parking Spot
-DOGS ONLY (case by case). Additional refundable pet deposit will be required.
Unit Amenities:
-Fireplace (aesthetic - nonfunctional)
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Oven
-Microwave
-High-end W/D
-Large Kitchen Pantry
-Ample Storage Options
-Walk-in Closets
Tenant Occupied. Showings by appointment only! Please contact Ashley at ajohnson (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com for viewings.
Move-In Fees:
-First Month: $4,595.00
-Security Deposit: $4,595.00 (minus cost of applications)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2636390)