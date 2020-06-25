Amenities

4521 Corliss Ave N Available 08/05/19 SPECTACULAR BUILT-GREEN WALLINGFORD HOME!!! - Available AUGUST 5TH!



Exciting blend of old and new studs-out re-envisioning. Stunning home in the heart of Wallingford with a walk-score of 97! Built by Green Canopy Homes, highly energy efficient with a luxurious twist.



Complete high-end remodel, while maintaining classic charm.



Unique, 1906 historical craftsman with a 250%+ efficient heating system!



Top floor ensuite master with additional 2 bedroom & extra full bath.



Main floor entertainment level open living, dining, chef's kitchen concept with walk-out to a private covered patio. Bright, fresh daylight basement perfect for theater or recreational room. Original, rich dark woods refinished and well-maintained.



Rear yard provides off-street parking and sunny yard.



Property Amenities:

-Landscaping Included

-No Smoking

-1 Covered Designated Parking Spot

-DOGS ONLY (case by case). Additional refundable pet deposit will be required.



Unit Amenities:

-Fireplace (aesthetic - nonfunctional)

-Dishwasher

-Refrigerator

-Oven

-Microwave

-High-end W/D

-Large Kitchen Pantry

-Ample Storage Options

-Walk-in Closets



Tenant Occupied. Showings by appointment only! Please contact Ashley at ajohnson (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com for viewings.



Move-In Fees:

-First Month: $4,595.00

-Security Deposit: $4,595.00 (minus cost of applications)



No Cats Allowed



