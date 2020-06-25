All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4521 Corliss Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4521 Corliss Ave N
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

4521 Corliss Ave N

4521 Corliss Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4521 Corliss Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
pet friendly
4521 Corliss Ave N Available 08/05/19 SPECTACULAR BUILT-GREEN WALLINGFORD HOME!!! - Available AUGUST 5TH!

Exciting blend of old and new studs-out re-envisioning. Stunning home in the heart of Wallingford with a walk-score of 97! Built by Green Canopy Homes, highly energy efficient with a luxurious twist.

Complete high-end remodel, while maintaining classic charm.

Unique, 1906 historical craftsman with a 250%+ efficient heating system!

Top floor ensuite master with additional 2 bedroom & extra full bath.

Main floor entertainment level open living, dining, chef's kitchen concept with walk-out to a private covered patio. Bright, fresh daylight basement perfect for theater or recreational room. Original, rich dark woods refinished and well-maintained.

Rear yard provides off-street parking and sunny yard.

Property Amenities:
-Landscaping Included
-No Smoking
-1 Covered Designated Parking Spot
-DOGS ONLY (case by case). Additional refundable pet deposit will be required.

Unit Amenities:
-Fireplace (aesthetic - nonfunctional)
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Oven
-Microwave
-High-end W/D
-Large Kitchen Pantry
-Ample Storage Options
-Walk-in Closets

Tenant Occupied. Showings by appointment only! Please contact Ashley at ajohnson (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com for viewings.

Move-In Fees:
-First Month: $4,595.00
-Security Deposit: $4,595.00 (minus cost of applications)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2636390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Corliss Ave N have any available units?
4521 Corliss Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Corliss Ave N have?
Some of 4521 Corliss Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Corliss Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Corliss Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Corliss Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 Corliss Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4521 Corliss Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Corliss Ave N offers parking.
Does 4521 Corliss Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 Corliss Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Corliss Ave N have a pool?
No, 4521 Corliss Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Corliss Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4521 Corliss Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Corliss Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Corliss Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Glen Arms
512 Boylston Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University