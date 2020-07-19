All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4423 S Rose St

4423 South Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

4423 South Rose Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

carport
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de923dc0ef ----
Video Tour Link: //youtube.com/watch?v=NHPAIWgHK3w
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/de923dc0ef
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Bright bedrooms with large windows and spacious closets
- Fabulous location in South Seattle, moments from downtown
- Walking distance to Link Light Rail and bus lines
- Quiet and private community with ample parking
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Privately gated carport parking

FloorCoverings: Laminate
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Wall
Num parking spaces: 2
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 S Rose St have any available units?
4423 S Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4423 S Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
4423 S Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 S Rose St pet-friendly?
No, 4423 S Rose St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4423 S Rose St offer parking?
Yes, 4423 S Rose St offers parking.
Does 4423 S Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 S Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 S Rose St have a pool?
No, 4423 S Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 4423 S Rose St have accessible units?
No, 4423 S Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 S Rose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 S Rose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4423 S Rose St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4423 S Rose St does not have units with air conditioning.
