4423 Latona Ave NE B

Unit B Available 06/19/19 2bd+den! Storage! Yard! Washer in unit! - Property Id: 120209



Cozy space in the heart of Wallingford!

1400 sf, 2 bd/2 ba + den, 2 story unit in 1910 Craftsman house, duplex.



Cute, warm interior. Master upper suite has 16x12 bedroom, den, full bathroom and walk-in closet. Main floor has bedroom and large bathroom with washer/dryer. Galley kitchen with small dining area. Original (refinished) fir floors throughout with TONS of closet and storage space (150 sf of storage area in unfinished basement).



One parking space available. If cars are small, space could fit 2 cars.



Yard for relaxing and bbq!



Walking distance to UW, is close to bus lines, and central to Greenlake, Fremont, and Ballard.



Move in requires 1st months rent + security deposit. Deposit can be split if needed.



Credit check required.



$45 per month for yard maintenance during spring/summer months, March-October.



Unit is available for move in June 21st, but the basement storage space can be available sooner if some items need to be moved sooner.

Contact Troy- 206 604 4880

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120209

