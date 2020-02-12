All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:14 PM

4423 Latona Ave NE B

4423 Latona Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4423 Latona Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 06/19/19 2bd+den! Storage! Yard! Washer in unit! - Property Id: 120209

Cozy space in the heart of Wallingford!
1400 sf, 2 bd/2 ba + den, 2 story unit in 1910 Craftsman house, duplex.

Cute, warm interior. Master upper suite has 16x12 bedroom, den, full bathroom and walk-in closet. Main floor has bedroom and large bathroom with washer/dryer. Galley kitchen with small dining area. Original (refinished) fir floors throughout with TONS of closet and storage space (150 sf of storage area in unfinished basement).

One parking space available. If cars are small, space could fit 2 cars.

Yard for relaxing and bbq!

Walking distance to UW, is close to bus lines, and central to Greenlake, Fremont, and Ballard.

Move in requires 1st months rent + security deposit. Deposit can be split if needed.

Credit check required.

$45 per month for yard maintenance during spring/summer months, March-October.

Unit is available for move in June 21st, but the basement storage space can be available sooner if some items need to be moved sooner.
Contact Troy- 206 604 4880
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120209
Property Id 120209

(RLNE4878308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

