4421 51st Ave S

Seward Park/ Mt. Baker View House 4br /2bth - Stunning view retreat! Sweeping Lake views on large, level, private lot. A gardeners paradise w/ fruit trees. Bright spaces. Gleaming hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, 2 kitchens, 2 sets washer/dryer. Gas, high efficiency zoned heating. Large covered carport. Quiet street with lots of guest parking. Miles of Lakefront jogging and biking at your doorstep. Watch eagles, beavers and Herons just steps from your home. Walk to coffee shop, or pizza. 1 mile to Light Rail, and to Columbia Citys fine restaurants and cafes. Just minutes to downtown or freeway access.



Features and amenities:

4 large bedrooms + 2 bathrooms

Large open living/dining area with stunning views of Lake Washington and the Lakewood Marina

2 sets Washer/Dryer: In Unit

Parking: Driveway, Covered carport

Hardwood Floors

Dishwasher

Storage - full, dry basement with plenty of space

Outdoor Space: Large, level, private Yard, Patio, Garden



Rental history and references required for each applicant. Credit and background qualification screening required for each applicant. Applicants are responsible for screening fees.

Utilities paid by tenant. Yard maintenance extra.



Available NOW. Showings call: Yael 206.948.3131



