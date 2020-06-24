All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4421 51st Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4421 51st Ave S
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

4421 51st Ave S

4421 51st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4421 51st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
guest parking
Seward Park/ Mt. Baker View House 4br /2bth - Stunning view retreat! Sweeping Lake views on large, level, private lot. A gardeners paradise w/ fruit trees. Bright spaces. Gleaming hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, 2 kitchens, 2 sets washer/dryer. Gas, high efficiency zoned heating. Large covered carport. Quiet street with lots of guest parking. Miles of Lakefront jogging and biking at your doorstep. Watch eagles, beavers and Herons just steps from your home. Walk to coffee shop, or pizza. 1 mile to Light Rail, and to Columbia Citys fine restaurants and cafes. Just minutes to downtown or freeway access.

Features and amenities:
4 large bedrooms + 2 bathrooms
Large open living/dining area with stunning views of Lake Washington and the Lakewood Marina
2 sets Washer/Dryer: In Unit
Parking: Driveway, Covered carport
Hardwood Floors
Dishwasher
Storage - full, dry basement with plenty of space
Outdoor Space: Large, level, private Yard, Patio, Garden

Rental history and references required for each applicant. Credit and background qualification screening required for each applicant. Applicants are responsible for screening fees.
Utilities paid by tenant. Yard maintenance extra.

Available NOW. Showings call: Yael 206.948.3131

(RLNE4174026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 51st Ave S have any available units?
4421 51st Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 51st Ave S have?
Some of 4421 51st Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 51st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4421 51st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 51st Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4421 51st Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4421 51st Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4421 51st Ave S offers parking.
Does 4421 51st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 51st Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 51st Ave S have a pool?
No, 4421 51st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4421 51st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4421 51st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 51st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 51st Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University