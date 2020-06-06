4417 3rd Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities alarm system playground 24hr maintenance internet access key fob access pet friendly

APPLICATION PENDING!!! Winter Special $500.00 First Months Rent!!!Charming Fremont Home w/ New Updates! - Enjoy the many features of this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath + Large den smart home! This one of a kind home offering a Simply Safe alarm system, keyless entry, and Ecobee thermostat. the best internet there is! no need to pay for the internet while living in the home, it is included in your rent.

Featuring a large backyard, beautiful windows, stunning claw foot tub, an Alexa that is hooked up to the houses surround system.

Located just minutes to Ross Playground, Freemont Peak Park, Green Lake, Woodland Park Zoo, and some of the best restaurants in Seattle



SQ FT: 1,580



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Fremont



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle Public Schools



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: B F Day Elementary



JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Hamilton International Middle School



HIGH SCHOOL: Ballard High School



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are

submitted)



PET POLICY: Dogs OK with owner approval. No Cats. Additional Deposit and Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 1 year



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking on the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2850



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE5159551)