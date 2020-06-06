All apartments in Seattle
4417 3rd Ave NW
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

4417 3rd Ave NW

4417 3rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4417 3rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
alarm system
key fob access
internet access
APPLICATION PENDING!!! Winter Special $500.00 First Months Rent!!!Charming Fremont Home w/ New Updates! - Enjoy the many features of this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath + Large den smart home! This one of a kind home offering a Simply Safe alarm system, keyless entry, and Ecobee thermostat. the best internet there is! no need to pay for the internet while living in the home, it is included in your rent.
Featuring a large backyard, beautiful windows, stunning claw foot tub, an Alexa that is hooked up to the houses surround system.
Located just minutes to Ross Playground, Freemont Peak Park, Green Lake, Woodland Park Zoo, and some of the best restaurants in Seattle

SQ FT: 1,580

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Fremont

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle Public Schools

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: B F Day Elementary

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Hamilton International Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL: Ballard High School

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)

PET POLICY: Dogs OK with owner approval. No Cats. Additional Deposit and Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 1 year

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking on the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2850

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5159551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

