Seattle, WA
4400 S. Webster St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

4400 S. Webster St

4400 S Webster St · No Longer Available
Location

4400 S Webster St, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4400 S. Webster St Available 06/01/19 Charming 2 BR+/2 BA Home in Great Location - APPLICATIONS PENDING!
Charming Cape Cod style home located on dead-end street right next to Othello Park and 2 blocks from Light Rail Station, restaurants, shopping. This 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath home has been remodeled and features a brand-new kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets and Quartz counter tops, and door opening to large deck perfect for entertaining, BBQ or relaxing. Refinished solid oak hardwood flooring throughout. Main level bath has tile flooring and tile tub surround. Large fully fenced yard. Lower level features a family room, additional full bath, laundry, garage and ample storage space. Tenant pays for bi-monthly lawn service.
Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Available June 1, earlier if desired.
1-year lease minimum.
NO SMOKING PLEASE/PET FRIENDLY.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information and application forms:
http://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2017/03/Notice-To-Applicants.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC

(RLNE4035634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 S. Webster St have any available units?
4400 S. Webster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 S. Webster St have?
Some of 4400 S. Webster St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 S. Webster St currently offering any rent specials?
4400 S. Webster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 S. Webster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 S. Webster St is pet friendly.
Does 4400 S. Webster St offer parking?
Yes, 4400 S. Webster St offers parking.
Does 4400 S. Webster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 S. Webster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 S. Webster St have a pool?
No, 4400 S. Webster St does not have a pool.
Does 4400 S. Webster St have accessible units?
No, 4400 S. Webster St does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 S. Webster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 S. Webster St does not have units with dishwashers.
