4400 S. Webster St Available 06/01/19 Charming 2 BR+/2 BA Home in Great Location - APPLICATIONS PENDING!

Charming Cape Cod style home located on dead-end street right next to Othello Park and 2 blocks from Light Rail Station, restaurants, shopping. This 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath home has been remodeled and features a brand-new kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets and Quartz counter tops, and door opening to large deck perfect for entertaining, BBQ or relaxing. Refinished solid oak hardwood flooring throughout. Main level bath has tile flooring and tile tub surround. Large fully fenced yard. Lower level features a family room, additional full bath, laundry, garage and ample storage space. Tenant pays for bi-monthly lawn service.

Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Available June 1, earlier if desired.

1-year lease minimum.

NO SMOKING PLEASE/PET FRIENDLY.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.

