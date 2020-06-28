All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509

4343 Roosevelt Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 bed Condo, minutes to UW campus - Rent includes WSG and 1 garage stall - **Available NOW** Welcome home to your 1 bedroom condo located on the 5th floor of this 1996 building, just minutes west of the UW campus. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and 1 parking spot in garage #18.(Tenant pays Electricity and Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit) Secured entry building, stack washer/dryer inside unit, east facing balcony. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security deposit is $1000. Pet ok on case by case basis and additional pet deposit of $450 paid (1 pet max).$45 application fee. Lease to end 7/31/2020

Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRxzy8z5VqQ&feature=youtu.be
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/5e763e6099/4343-roosevelt-way-ne-509-seattle-wa-98115
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
$45 application fee per adult
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5074413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 have any available units?
4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 have?
Some of 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 is pet friendly.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 offers parking.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 have a pool?
No, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 have accessible units?
No, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509 does not have units with dishwashers.
