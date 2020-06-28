Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1 bed Condo, minutes to UW campus - Rent includes WSG and 1 garage stall - **Available NOW** Welcome home to your 1 bedroom condo located on the 5th floor of this 1996 building, just minutes west of the UW campus. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and 1 parking spot in garage #18.(Tenant pays Electricity and Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit) Secured entry building, stack washer/dryer inside unit, east facing balcony. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security deposit is $1000. Pet ok on case by case basis and additional pet deposit of $450 paid (1 pet max).$45 application fee. Lease to end 7/31/2020



Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRxzy8z5VqQ&feature=youtu.be

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/5e763e6099/4343-roosevelt-way-ne-509-seattle-wa-98115

Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

$45 application fee per adult

