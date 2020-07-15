4314 26th Avenue South West

Amenities

Cut and paste this link into your browser to schedule a showing online https://showmojo.com/l/d23714a0c1/4314-26th-ave-sw-seattle-wa-98106 3BR/3BA modern West Seattle townhome featuring hardwood floors, stone countertops, steel faced appliances, AC, and a rooftop deck. Located a few blocks from the West Seattle Bridge , downtown Seattle can be reached in in 20 minutes. South Lake Union reachable in 30 minutes. Shopping, nightlife, parks, and dining abound in a desired neighborhood $2800 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 2 dogs under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. NO CATS. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior service of notice, complaints from neighbors, late payment of rent, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application.