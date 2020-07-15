All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
4314 26th Avenue South West
Last updated October 19 2019 at 5:35 PM

4314 26th Avenue South West

4314 26th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

4314 26th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cut and paste this link into your browser to schedule a showing online https://showmojo.com/l/d23714a0c1/4314-26th-ave-sw-seattle-wa-98106 3BR/3BA modern West Seattle townhome featuring hardwood floors, stone countertops, steel faced appliances, AC, and a rooftop deck. Located a few blocks from the West Seattle Bridge , downtown Seattle can be reached in in 20 minutes. South Lake Union reachable in 30 minutes. Shopping, nightlife, parks, and dining abound in a desired neighborhood $2800 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 2 dogs under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. NO CATS. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior service of notice, complaints from neighbors, late payment of rent, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 26th Avenue South West have any available units?
4314 26th Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 26th Avenue South West have?
Some of 4314 26th Avenue South West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 26th Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
4314 26th Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 26th Avenue South West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 26th Avenue South West is pet friendly.
Does 4314 26th Avenue South West offer parking?
No, 4314 26th Avenue South West does not offer parking.
Does 4314 26th Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 26th Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 26th Avenue South West have a pool?
No, 4314 26th Avenue South West does not have a pool.
Does 4314 26th Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 4314 26th Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 26th Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 26th Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.
