4274 NE 50th St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:56 PM

4274 NE 50th St

4274 NE 50th St · No Longer Available
Location

4274 NE 50th St, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Brand New Luxury Townhomes across the street from Childrens Hospital, close to U Village, Light Rail Station, and UW medical center. Great safe residential neighborhood, dog and family friendly. Built Green for energy efficiency throughout. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath units with large master suite and HUGE walk in closet! Both heat as well as A/C and bathrooms with Radiant heated flooring, top of the line appliances with gas range, Ring doorbells with camera for security and large one car garage.

Terms: 6 months to 1 year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4274 NE 50th St have any available units?
4274 NE 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4274 NE 50th St have?
Some of 4274 NE 50th St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4274 NE 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
4274 NE 50th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4274 NE 50th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4274 NE 50th St is pet friendly.
Does 4274 NE 50th St offer parking?
Yes, 4274 NE 50th St offers parking.
Does 4274 NE 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4274 NE 50th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4274 NE 50th St have a pool?
No, 4274 NE 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 4274 NE 50th St have accessible units?
No, 4274 NE 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4274 NE 50th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4274 NE 50th St has units with dishwashers.
