4274 NE 50th St

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Brand New Luxury Townhomes across the street from Childrens Hospital, close to U Village, Light Rail Station, and UW medical center. Great safe residential neighborhood, dog and family friendly. Built Green for energy efficiency throughout. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath units with large master suite and HUGE walk in closet! Both heat as well as A/C and bathrooms with Radiant heated flooring, top of the line appliances with gas range, Ring doorbells with camera for security and large one car garage.



Terms: 6 months to 1 year