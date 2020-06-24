All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 426 21st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
426 21st Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

426 21st Ave

426 21st Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

426 21st Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Minor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhouse in Central District! - Located in the Squire Park neighborhood of the Central District, this neighborhood townhome offers sophisticated living with quick access to the city. Built in 2001, this home comes complete with oak hardwood floors, slab granite tile, and stainless steal appliances. This 1720 square foot 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath home includes a rare 2 car garage and an abundance of storage space throughout.

The main floor boasts an open floor plan between the kitchen and living room, with a very spacious deck and ground floor patio. All bedrooms have a dedicated full bathroom and large closet spaces. The bedroom located on the ground floor also comes with it's own dedicated entrance, opening in to a fully fenced and expertly maintained patio garden. The living room comes complete with its own small deck, ample natural light, and a gas fire place. Radiant heating throughout helps to keep the home warm and cozy while keeping utility costs to a minimum.

Ideally located; close to major medical facilities, Seattle University, downtown & all major freeways. With a quiet neighborhood, several public parks, and close proximity to the lake, this is a great in-city home. Available for move-in now!

Terms:
- First Month's Rent: $3595
- Refundable Security Deposit: $3555
- 12-15 month lease preferred
- Pets allowed case by case w/ additional security deposit.
- Tenant pays all utilities.
- Home is available for move in now.

For inquiries or to schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.

(RLNE3504409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 21st Ave have any available units?
426 21st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 21st Ave have?
Some of 426 21st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 21st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
426 21st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 21st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 21st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 426 21st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 426 21st Ave offers parking.
Does 426 21st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 21st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 21st Ave have a pool?
No, 426 21st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 426 21st Ave have accessible units?
No, 426 21st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 426 21st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 21st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University