Seattle, WA
4258 Southwest Myrtle Street
Last updated December 13 2019 at 6:16 PM

4258 Southwest Myrtle Street

4258 Southwest Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

4258 Southwest Myrtle Street, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to urban chic! This gorgeous ultra-modern townhome is the perfect retreat, offering 5-Star BuiltGreen construction with sleek, clean lines and fabulous designer touches. Walls of windows and plenty of recessed lighting drench the living spaces in natural light and ensure year-round brightness.

The fresh, open concept floor plan is perfectly designed for entertaining. A bright, spacious Gourmet Kitchen caters to your inner chef, making cooking up a storm easy while staying part of the action. The side patio provides BBQ space for great meal time grilling. Gather friends and family around the floor-to-ceiling tiled gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation, or head upstairs to the fabulous deck, complete with Mountain, Sound, and territorial views.

When your day is done, retreat to your private top floor sanctuary: a serene, elegant master suite with a spa-like master bath complete with an oversized walk-in shower, custom designer wardrobe, and private view balcony perfect for indulging in your morning cup of coffee. Two additional spacious bedrooms, a bright full bath, and separate laundry space inhabit the 2nd floor, providing a fabulous privacy buffer between lower living spaces and the serenity of your top floor retreat.

Close to parks, shopping, dining, and great amenities. A Walk Score of 78 makes this impeccable home very walkable. This FABULOUS gem is a Must See to Appreciate! Don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy Contemporary and Comfortable Living at its Finest!

FEATURES:

• 3 Bedrooms, 2.25 Baths in 1720 sf of luxurious living
• Mountain and Sound VIEWS!
• 5-Star BuiltGreen construction
• Fresh Open Concept Floor Plan
• Floor-to-ceiling walls of windows for tons of natural light
• Generous recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Designer touches throughout
• Stained heated Concrete, Ceramic tile, and plush carpeted floors
• Ultra-modern Gourmet Kitchen w/ Custom Cabinets
• Quartz slab counters w/ glass tile backsplash
• High-end professional grade Stainless Steel appliances incl. gas range
• Center island w/ range, chimney exhaust hood, and built-in microwave
• Convenient guest powder room on main floor
• Large living space w/ floor-to-ceiling architectural gas fireplace
• Living room ceiling fan for breezy summer days and sliders to side patio
• Spacious, top floor elegant Master Suite with designer wardrobe, Spa-like Bath, and private balcony
• 5-piece ensuite Master bath w/ dual vanity vessel sinks, and oversized walk-in shower
• VIEW deck w/ access from Master Suite level
• Top floor wet bar for deck entertaining!
• 2 bright 2nd floor bedrooms w/ shared full bath
• Separate laundry space w/ full-sized stacking washer and dryer
• In-floor radiant heating w/ 97% efficient on-demand tankless water heater
• Immaculately landscaped w/year-round yard maintenance included
• Designated parking space and plenty of off street parking
• Steps to Morgan Junction and minutes to Alaska Junction
• Walking distance to Pelly Place Natural Area and Lincoln, Solstice and Lowman Beach Park
• Walk Score = 78: very walkable – most errands accomplished on foot.

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,990, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street have any available units?
4258 Southwest Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street have?
Some of 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
4258 Southwest Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street is pet friendly.
Does 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street offer parking?
Yes, 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street offers parking.
Does 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4258 Southwest Myrtle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
